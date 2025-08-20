Why Harley-Davidson Developed The Milwaukee-Eight Engine (And What It Powers)

It's no secret that Harley-Davidson is one of America's best and most iconic motorcycle engine manufacturers. With a layered history that dates back to 1903, the company has proven itself time and time again that it can not only put out timeless, trendsetting bikes but also powerful engines that are among the best in their classes.

From its earliest engines, like the single-cylinder engine that powered the Model 0, the company's first prototype, and the 24.74-cubic-inch inlet-over-exhaust single-cylinder engine that powered its first motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson Model 1, to some of its notable entries like the Panhead, Shovelhead, Knucklehead, and the Revolution engine. The company has constantly pushed the boundaries on what motorcycle motors can achieve.

On August 23, 2016, Harley introduced the Milwaukee-Eight engine, another powerful notch in its long line of beloved engines. The company cited the need to provide its riders with an engine that was true to Harley-Davidson's touring roots, fostering a better, more comfortable touring experience. The result would be an engine that featured improved heat and vibration management systems for smoother rides and a larger displacement and higher compression ratio for more powerful output. Furthermore, the engine was more fuel-efficient and adhered to current emissions laws. Let's review everything about the Milwaukee-Eight, from how it delivers on all the improvements it boasts to its variants and the bikes it features on.