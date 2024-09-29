5 Used Kawasaki Motorcycles You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

It's hard to believe, but even the makers of the Kawasaki Ninja, one of the most famous motorcycles ever made, have stumbled a few times over the years. Certain models from the Japanese manufacturer haven't aged well, include some problems, and should generally be avoided without some intense scrutiny.

Issues with the following used bikes range from mechanical failures and lackluster ergonomics, to leaks and unwieldy performance. Some of these motorcycles suffered recalls (which don't expire). However, Kawasaki.com only provides recall information dating back to late 2009, and you'll need to verify if repair work was completed by the previous owner. Others on this list are just flat out perilous for beginners, like these Kawasaki motorcycles for seasoned riders only.

So, while you can't go wrong with a Kawasaki Ninja 650, one of the most reliable motorcycles ever built, the following examples exemplify the truth in the saying, "Nobody's perfect."