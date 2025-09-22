5 Of The Best Cummins Swaps Of All Time

One of the most reliable heavy-duty engine manufacturers of all time, Cummins, was founded in 1919. Over the decades, it has built its reputation and become a cornerstone of American diesel power, with the 6BT earning a legendary status among enthusiasts. Turning a page in Cummins' history reveals how deeply the company was involved with major automakers for several years, such as Ford, Nissan, Dodge, etc., and even today, some brands continue to offer many of their pickup trucks with Cummins engines. Still, it is surprising that despite its unmatched power and reliability, not many brands offer their pickup trucks with a Cummins engine.

Just as truth cannot stay hidden for long, neither can the roar of a Cummins. If you are a true diesel enthusiast, then you would know that nothing rivals the raw power, durability, and unshakable grunt of a Cummins engine. Dropping a Cummins engine in a vehicle not only brings it back to life but also infuses it with serious towing muscle and off-road capabilities. Aside from the legendary 6BT engine, which has provided diesel swap enthusiasts with great engines over three generations, the 4BT has also earned iconic status as a go-to choice for engine swaps.

Choosing the best Cummins engine, however, depends on several key factors, such as the ease of installation, compatibility with electronics, and chassis fitment. Thankfully, many builders have already done the hard work and produced some of the best Cummins swaps of all time, which we have rounded up below.