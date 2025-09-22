5 Of The Best Cummins Swaps Of All Time
One of the most reliable heavy-duty engine manufacturers of all time, Cummins, was founded in 1919. Over the decades, it has built its reputation and become a cornerstone of American diesel power, with the 6BT earning a legendary status among enthusiasts. Turning a page in Cummins' history reveals how deeply the company was involved with major automakers for several years, such as Ford, Nissan, Dodge, etc., and even today, some brands continue to offer many of their pickup trucks with Cummins engines. Still, it is surprising that despite its unmatched power and reliability, not many brands offer their pickup trucks with a Cummins engine.
Just as truth cannot stay hidden for long, neither can the roar of a Cummins. If you are a true diesel enthusiast, then you would know that nothing rivals the raw power, durability, and unshakable grunt of a Cummins engine. Dropping a Cummins engine in a vehicle not only brings it back to life but also infuses it with serious towing muscle and off-road capabilities. Aside from the legendary 6BT engine, which has provided diesel swap enthusiasts with great engines over three generations, the 4BT has also earned iconic status as a go-to choice for engine swaps.
Choosing the best Cummins engine, however, depends on several key factors, such as the ease of installation, compatibility with electronics, and chassis fitment. Thankfully, many builders have already done the hard work and produced some of the best Cummins swaps of all time, which we have rounded up below.
2000 Dodge Dakota with 4BT Cummins engine
The Dodge Dakota was one of the most popular mid-size trucks that had a successful run from 1994 to 2004. However, only a couple of years after the third-generation model was introduced in 2005, serious issues and underwhelming sales led to the discontinuation of the Dodge Dakota. Whatever might've happened to the Dodge Dakota, one good thing that happened was someone putting a Cummins engine inside a 2000 Dakota. The idea grew in the mind of Ben McWhorter, who already owned a few Dakotas before he knew the thing that was missing, and with the right mind and engine, he gave the world one of the best Cummins swaps of all time.
According to DrivingLine, Ben spent two years collecting all the necessary parts for this engine swap. He also garnered help from Cole Sercer from Sercer Machine to convert a 2000 Dodge Dakota quad cab into a machine fitted with a 3.9-liter Cummins 4BT turbodiesel engine, replacing the factory-installed 5.9-liter V8. This conversion gave Dakota the much-needed torque boost and also improved its fuel efficiency.
The front was fitted with Bilstein 5100 shock absorbers with an air tank filled by a compressor to allow adjustment of the driver's seat. In simple words, the whole truck was disassembled, and then new parts were added to improve its durability. The most noticeable are the 375/45R22 Nitto Trail Grapplers and the 22-inch Fuel wheels that give the Dakota a muscular stance.
Copper Cadillac with 6BT Cummins
Cadillac began its journey in 1902 and was the first car company to feature an enclosed passenger cabin. From introducing the first car with electric ignition, a self-starter, and electric lighting in 1911, to winning the very first 'Car of the Year Award' in 1949, and being the first car brand to equip all of its models with power steering, Cadillac has pioneered many innovations throughout its 100+ years of legacy. Among the various Cadillac models, the 1950 Cadillac was chosen to be fitted with a 5.9-liter Cummins engine, also known as the 6BT, and receive immaculate chrome accents.
Wet Sounds Marine Audio, a company best known for custom boat sound systems, unveiled its ambitious project, the 'Nightmare,' at the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The company owner, Tim White, together with folks from Hot Rod Restos, came up with this idea of taking apart a classic 1950 Cadillac bolt by bolt and equipping it with a Cummins 6BT to give it a power boost like any other. The legendary 6BT diesel engine replaced the original 331 ci OHV V8, giving the vintage Caddy the power to tow a fully loaded 2017 Tige RZ2 powerboat. The car received an upgraded twin-turbo setup producing a staggering 800 horsepower with 2,000 lb-ft of torque under normal conditions.
The car could become a beast, reaching 1,000 horsepower when the meth injection system was used. Such potential cements it as one of the iconic Cummins engine swaps of all time.
1978 Cummins 6BT-Powered Dodge Ram W-150
Ram is no longer a part of the Dodge brand after its parent, Stellantis, decided to make it a separate brand. When you think of pickup trucks, one of the first few names that pops up is Ram. Their trucks are quite popular, but they have not enjoyed such popularity and success throughout their history. Notably, there was a time in the 1980s when Ram (formerly Dodge) was on the brink of collapse. However, their partnership with Cummins led to the creation of the first Cummins-powered Ram in 1989, delivering a powerful 400 lb-ft of torque that outperformed other trucks from Ford and Chevrolet. Even today, Ram continues to offer its trucks with a Cummins engine.
Greg Yount took the Cummins swap to the next level, both honoring his love for his late mother, whom he lost to cancer, and his passion to give a piece of childhood a massive makeover. Yount took apart his high school vehicle, the 1978 Dodge Ram W-150, and fitted it with the 5.9-liter Cummins 6BT diesel engine, making the old truck much more powerful, torquey, and reliable. The truck also uses a 47RE automatic transmission and NV271D transfer case, along with heavy-duty Dana 80 rear and Dana 60 front axles, both with 4.10 gears, giving the Dodge truck the ability to handle the high torque without breaking down. The 1978 Ram W-150 also had a redesigned interior, 40-inch mud tires, an onboard air system, and a sandblasted, rustproof frame.
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo with Cummins 6BT Engine
Putting a diesel engine, let alone the iconic 5.9-liter Cummins 6BT engine, inside a Lamborghini only sounds achievable on paper. However, the team at 1 Way Diesel Performance from Eastern Texas, known for offering custom builds, engine repair, and parts manufacturing, came up with one of the most astonishing Cummins engine swaps of all time. The car they took for the project was a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo, which was picked up from a scrapyard, giving a blank canvas to the team.
They had to cut the firewall behind the driver to make room (approximately a foot) for the Cummins engine to fit in. Also, the car received a widebody kit, 19-inch wheels, a huge rear spoiler, custom wheels, a blacked-out suede interior, and a stunning red paint job. The result was a Lamborghini Gallardo producing nearly 1,000 horsepower, almost double what the Gallardo's stock 5.0-liter V10 could produce. The team retained the transmission but added some weight, as the Cummins engine weighed around 550 kilograms, as opposed to the stock V10 that weighed only 235 kilograms.
Over the years, the team of 1 Way Diesel Performance worked on the Lamborghini, and in 2023, the car could reach a staggering 1,100 horsepower. By 2024, the car passed the 1,500 horsepower mark, which was way more than the stock V10's 500 horsepower. The car may not be one of the roads, but it was surely a rocker on social media.
6BT Cummins-Swapped Toyota Supra
Toyota, which is one of the most reliable car brands, has a model named Supra that is iconic for its performance and racing heritage. The fourth-generation Supra, more specifically, has a cult status, which is more commonly known as MK4. Fun fact: the Toyota Supra was built in collaboration with BMW, and uses the same platform, engine, and transmission as the BMW Z4. The latest model comes packed with a three-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. However, what about someone swapping the three-liter Toyota Supra engine with the legendary 6BT Cummins engine?
Ashley Whitsey, a mechanic by profession, transformed a Supra shell into a monstrous diesel car powered by the 5.9-liter 6BT Cummins engine. Whitsey (via Engine Builder Magazine) said, "It took four to five years to snowball into what it currently is. It started out as a dumb joke to trigger some purists, and it worked a treat." The Cummins engine provided the Supra with higher low-end torque, making it surprisingly capable as a towing vehicle.
However, fitting a 6BT Cummins inside the engine bay of the Toyota Supra wasn't an easy task, as Whitsey had to fabricate custom engine mounts and heavily reinforce the chassis so the car could handle the extra engine weight and torque. The engine was coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox picked out of Leyland DAF-45 to handle the increased power.