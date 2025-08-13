How Cummins Helped Save Dodge & Gave Us The Ram Trucks We Know Today

It's tough to imagine a world without Ram heavy-duty trucks, but back in the 1980s, that was a real possibility. Dodge's truck division was on the ropes. Its offerings were stale, with designs that hadn't changed a lot since 1972, and sales were in a nosedive. They were also the last of the Detroit Big Three without a diesel option in their big trucks.

Facing an existential crisis, Chrysler's Truck Operations division made a bet that would change everything. Dodge partnered with Cummins, a company already well-known in the commercial vehicle space, which was looking to push its new B-series engine into the pickup arena. This wasn't a simple engine swap. The Cummins inline-six was actually a lot lengthier and heavier than anything Dodge used, so engineers had to perform some serious surgery by strengthening the truck's frame and suspension and completely overhauling the front end.

The result, hitting the streets for the 1989 model year, was a revelation. The first Cummins-powered Ram delivered a monstrous 400 pound-feet of torque, a figure that utterly humbled the diesel offerings from Ford and Chevrolet.

The two companies have come a long way since then. The legendary partnership, which has now been going strong for more than three decades, didn't just give Dodge a fighting chance. Many say that the Cummins engine outright saved the brand's entire truck division. This allowed it to thrive and expand into the diverse lineup we see today, which includes off-road models like the 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock.