Is The Toyota Supra Reliable Enough To Be Your Daily Driver? This Is What Owners Say

One of only two sports cars in the manufacturer's current range — the other being the Toyota GR86 — the Toyota Supra has so far been sold across five different generations since the original model debuted as the Celica Supra back in 1979. While there have been plenty of popular Supras ever since, the MK4 Toyota Supra is inarguably the most valuable. The fourth-generation Supra was available from 1993 through 2002, eventually gaining popularity among buyers and tuners alike due in part to the fact it plays host to the tunable Toyota 2JZ engine, which could take around 1,000 horsepower on stock internals. Tuning capabilities aside, the MK4 Supra's appeal is also often put down to its attractive styling, incredible driving characteristics, daily driving ability, and general reliability.

The fourth-gen model had cult status. So, when Toyota introduced the fifth-generation Supra in 2019, it arrived with such immense shoes to fill. But people had doubts over its legitimacy as a Toyota to begin with, because it was built in collaboration with BMW and, among other bits, uses the same platform, engine, and transmission as the twinning BMW Z4. There were grounds for being very skeptical about the MK5 Supra, but the model has thankfully aged well since its launch and is deservedly considered to be one of the best sports cars floating around.

SlashGear's review of the stick shift 2024 GR Supra 3.0 found the coupe to be hugely entertaining to drive, and its BMW B58 engine is quickly gaining a reputation for reliability. But, can it withstand the rigors of daily driving? The vast majority of drivers who left comments online say it can, with some adding they've had "absolutely no issues" with the GR Supra as a daily driver.

