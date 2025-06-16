Is The Toyota Supra Reliable Enough To Be Your Daily Driver? This Is What Owners Say
One of only two sports cars in the manufacturer's current range — the other being the Toyota GR86 — the Toyota Supra has so far been sold across five different generations since the original model debuted as the Celica Supra back in 1979. While there have been plenty of popular Supras ever since, the MK4 Toyota Supra is inarguably the most valuable. The fourth-generation Supra was available from 1993 through 2002, eventually gaining popularity among buyers and tuners alike due in part to the fact it plays host to the tunable Toyota 2JZ engine, which could take around 1,000 horsepower on stock internals. Tuning capabilities aside, the MK4 Supra's appeal is also often put down to its attractive styling, incredible driving characteristics, daily driving ability, and general reliability.
The fourth-gen model had cult status. So, when Toyota introduced the fifth-generation Supra in 2019, it arrived with such immense shoes to fill. But people had doubts over its legitimacy as a Toyota to begin with, because it was built in collaboration with BMW and, among other bits, uses the same platform, engine, and transmission as the twinning BMW Z4. There were grounds for being very skeptical about the MK5 Supra, but the model has thankfully aged well since its launch and is deservedly considered to be one of the best sports cars floating around.
SlashGear's review of the stick shift 2024 GR Supra 3.0 found the coupe to be hugely entertaining to drive, and its BMW B58 engine is quickly gaining a reputation for reliability. But, can it withstand the rigors of daily driving? The vast majority of drivers who left comments online say it can, with some adding they've had "absolutely no issues" with the GR Supra as a daily driver.
What owner's are saying about the Toyota Supra as a daily driver
Per owners, the Toyota Supra is pleasant to drive, comfortable, and reliable enough to be put into daily service. Reddit user Nero_Wolff claims it is "flawless" as a daily driver. "I daily drive my 2023 MT, put about 12k miles on it so far. Its been a very good daily driver and flawless so far. Some interior rattles but nothing major. Its fast, smooth and good on gas. Its been completely reliable so far and the B58 is pretty well rated for reliability," they reported.
Another Redditor, Whisker_Bisquit, wrote: "I daily drove mine with zero issues. They are solid cars." Over at the Supra MKV forum, commenters also approve of the fifth-gen model as a good choice for daily use, with most commending its comfort. User Vertex remarked: "I think this thing is very comfortable and a very doable daily as it also gets fantastic fuel mileage if you aren't putting it through its paces. I just recently did an 8 hour trip in the car and I was more than comfortable without any issues in that trip there or back."
As far as reliability, you'll have a hard time finding negative feedback about the Toyota Supra as a daily driver. Any worries owners have about its use revolve around practicality. With the Supra being a two-seater sports car, owners who don't enjoy solo traveling are concerned there isn't enough room in it to bring friends along for the journey. Some reservations have been voiced about its cargo-carrying capacity, too. "It's easy to maintain, reliable, and super fun...but not practical at all imo. If you're ok with that, I'd say yes. If you need more than 2 seats and/or comfortable/ample storage, I'd say no," said R1Outcast.
How small is the Toyota Supra trunk space?
The Supra's trunk space is not its greatest strength, but it's usable. At 10.2 cubic feet, it can comfortably fit up to four carry-on suitcases, which is decent enough for a sports car, and some owners agree. Redditor BigBerrry said: "Perfect daily. Fun to drive. Comfortable. Lots of attention though so be prepared for that. And trunk actually has decent amount of space compared to what it looks like from the outside. I daily mine 33k miles no issues."
In a separate thread, another Reddit user, TheLJWay offered the exact same positive experience, saying "I daily mine in NorCal and it's definitely doable. Useful hatch and trunk space." And while the interior doesn't have the space for the entire crew, there's decent enough room for those onboard to stretch out, with legroom coming in at 42.2 cubic feet, while headroom measures 38.3 cubic feet. Things like heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.8-inch display, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, and a 10-speaker audio system also come standard.