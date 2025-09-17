5 Creative Uses For Your Old Raspberry Pi

Wireless travel routers that keep you connected on the go are a game changer for travel, but they aren't cheap — and that's before you even factor in the mobile plan. Luckily, a Raspberry Pi has the potential to be its own mobile hotspot/router. YouTuber Dev Odyssey provides an in-depth tutorial on how to create one. For this build, Dev Odyssey uses a Raspberry Pi CM4-4G Plus Board, Sierra Wireless AirPrime modem, CM4 carrier board, 4G LTE antennas, pigtail connectors, and a case — but you might be able to get away with different alternatives for your Pi model or modem. Building the hotspot couldn't be easier. Slot in the CM4 and modem, attach the pigtails to the modem and antennas, pop it inside the case, and it's ready to go, hardware-wise.

On the software front, you'll be using OpenWrt, a popular distribution of Linux designed specifically for routers. Dev Odyssey notes that it was a mostly painless experience getting the drivers up and running, but your mileage may vary depending on the hardware you choose for the build; he had to enable USB manually since the CM4 doesn't have it enabled by default.

Once complete, Dev Odyssey says that his router performed as well as a dedicated Verizon hotspot. He admits that while the hotspot can't compete with a dedicated portable hotspot in terms of portability, aesthetics, and user-friendliness, it's a million times more customizable and can work as a travel router or just a plain ol' router at home. Using OpenWrt ensures your router is more stable and secure than whatever outdated router your ISP provides. You should replace your Wi-Fi router on a regular basis anyway, so a Raspberry Pi can be a decent replacement.