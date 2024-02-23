What Happens To Your Xbox Games Once Servers Shut Down?

Live service gaming has had a boom over the last decade as increases in internet and networking speeds have made new kinds of online gaming possible. This has allowed players from all over the world to drop into lobbies and play matchups in games like "Overwatch," "Fortnite," and "Apex Legends." But as amazing as this technology is, there's one major drawback: they can only be played for as long as the developers continue to host servers that support them.

For those who don't know, servers are simple computers with massive storage banks that are designed to "host" online games for players to drop into. Servers aren't free though; they're expensive to build, expensive to store, expensive to run, and expensive to maintain. This means that companies that have servers for service games face a dilemma when those games no longer bring in enough revenue to justify the expense. They are often forced to shut these servers down or else reallocate to newer and more popular games.

Xbox players are currently looking at some big shutdowns. "Armored Core: Verdict Day," the Xbox 360 version of "Dark Souls 2," multiple different "F1" racing games, "Micro Machines World Series," "Rocket Arena," and "The Crew" are all games that are reportedly turning off their servers in March alone. So what happens when these game servers shut down?