What Happens To Your Games When The Xbox 360 Store Closes In 2024

While the console has not been the focus of Microsoft's gaming efforts for a long time, the Xbox 360's online ecosystem has still been quietly chugging along for two generations past its prime. The Xbox 360 is still the best-selling Microsoft game console to date, after all, so it's more than earned its fair share of post-retirement support. Sadly, nothing can last forever, and the Xbox 360's support is finally coming to a quiet end.

Microsoft announced on the Xbox Wire news blog that, in the summer of 2024, it will officially be closing down the Xbox 360's digital storefront. Starting on July 29, 2024, both the in-console Xbox 360 store, as well as the Xbox 360 Marketplace companion website, will become inaccessible. Users will no longer be able to purchase digital games or DLC content on the Xbox 360.

Additionally, the Xbox Movies & TV app will end operations as well, meaning that users won't be able to watch TV or movies on their Xbox 360 consoles. Until the store goes down, users can still make purchases as normal.