Apex Legends Mobile And Battlefield Mobile Are Shutting Down: What You Need To Know

EA and Respawn have announced they plan to sunset the mobile version of their popular game "Apex Legends." In plain English, that means the servers are shutting down and the game will no longer be playable in a few months' time. The mobile edition of "Battlefield" will also join it on the scrapheap as part of EA's "mobile strategy realignment."

The company's press releases on the death of "Apex Legends Mobile" repeatedly mention how "strong a start" the game had, but that must have petered out quickly as the game will officially be DOA a couple of weeks before its first birthday. Other editions of "Apex Legends" and "Battlefield," namely those on console and PC, are unaffected by the news and will continue to live on. "Battlefield Mobile" was only released last year, promising a "fully-fledged, skill-based experience."

This clear and decisive pivot suggests that EA's expansion into AAA mobile gaming didn't quite pan out how it had initially expected and wasn't worth further experimentation. Respawn says it is thankful for the support of the "Apex Legends" community and its team is "confident that this is the right decision for players." The company also says the decision to ax the game was reached after it began to "fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence."