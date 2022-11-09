Google Stadia Refunds Start Rolling Out Today: What You Need To Know

Originally announced at GDC in March 2019, Google Stadia was once marketed as Google's groundbreaking cloud gaming service, which would compete with the likes of PlayStation and Xbox consoles for the attention of the gaming community. For a number of reasons, it didn't exactly live up to that mark.

The Guardian wrote in detail about what the service did right, such as its versatility across many platforms. The Guardian also mentioned that it struggled to attract an audience, which makes sense given its reliance on high-speed internet connections that have still yet to become prolific enough to support the intense network demand of cloud gaming.

Back in February, we reported on Google Stream, a potential rebrand of the service that could streamline (pun intended) the cloud gaming service to a broader audience. However, this clearly wasn't enough to deter Google officials from shuttering the Google Stadia service in October. As of today, Google has finally put out a FAQ about its refund policy related to the Stadia shutdown.