Raspberry Pi Zero: What Are The Pros & Cons Of Building With This Computer?

Aimed at making programming more accessible to everyone, Raspberry Pi is a series of affordable computers that consist of the bare essential components required to get projects up and running. Currently, there are over 10 different Raspberry Pi Models available that feature slightly different specifications to accommodate a variety of use cases.

It's only when you glance over some of the best Raspberry Pi projects that you realize how powerful and resourceful these single-board computers are. Everything from a voice-activated smart assistant based on AI technologies like GPT to a completely private and local password manager — the usefulness of the Raspberry Pi ecosystem is vast. While the technical prowess of the current flagship Pi 5 computer is alluring, the Raspberry Pi Zero is one of the more interesting products in the company's catalog.

For the same price as a cup of cappuccino, you could purchase a minicomputer with the ability to power some of the most interesting ideas that cross your mind. But is a $5 Raspberry Pi Zero sufficient for building more than just single-purpose project demos? Obviously, there have been a few corners cut to reach this near-unbelievable price point — but the few yet evident advantages might be enough for you to consider picking up this tiny computer to kick-start your DIY adventures.