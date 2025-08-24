13 Of The Best V8 Diesel Engines Ever Made

The V8 diesel engine didn't have its greatest introduction, at least in the passenger car world. Developed for buyers seeking higher efficiency, Oldsmobile's V8 diesel-powered Cutlass proved to be a complete lemon with probably the worst reliability record of any engine in history.

But don't let that fool you into thinking the industry hasn't produced great V8 diesel engines. In fact, the V8 diesel has been a staple in Scania's truck range since 1969, providing class-leading power figures for decades. These engines are also widely used in marine applications, the defense industry, and power generation, among others. Of course, some of the best V8 diesel engines ever made were also installed in passenger cars, providing outstanding performance and excellent fuel economy.

This piece will serve as a showcase for all those great V8 diesel engines, regardless of application. What makes a great V8 diesel engine, you might ask? Well, anything that sets it apart from its rivals, like reliability, specific power and torque output, efficiency, and advanced technology. Let's examine this closely!