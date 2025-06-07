This Diesel Engine Powers The US Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicles (And You Can Buy One For Yourself)

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle has been a mainstay of US Army military doctrine since 1981. This versatile vehicle is something of a battlefield "Swiss Army Knife," and can be used as a troop transporter, as an offensive attack weapon, and as a platform to provide covering fire. The Bradley is part of a collection of military hardware known as the "Big Five." This also includes the Abrams battle tank, the Patriot air defense missile system, the Black Hawk helicopter, and the Apache attack helicopter. Together — along with the service personnel that crew them — the Big Five play a massive role in maintaining America's ground combat preeminence. Essentially, while the Bradley Fighting Vehicle has strengths and weaknesses, it remains a critical part of infantry doctrine.

Powering the Bradley is a purpose-built diesel engine: the Cummins VTA903 is a four-stroke V8 with a high power-to weight ratio. It has helped push the 24.9-ton fighting vehicles across the battlefield for over four decades at speeds of up to 40 mph. The VTA903 is compliant with NATO's 400-hour endurance test and is compatible with military-grade fuel. It's a 14.8 litre turbocharged and aftercooled engine that can produce up to 760 hp and has a torque range of 1122-1570 lb-ft. Impressive stats, and there's a twist: if you know where to look, you can actually buy one of these beauties. It might not be cheap, and it certainly won't be "plug and play," but if you want to buy the engine that powers the Bradley Fighting Vehicle — it's out there.

