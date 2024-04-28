The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of America's Bradley Fighting Vehicle

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is the standard infantry and scout armored transport system for the U.S. Army. First introduced in 1981 following years of development to create a vehicle capable of outgunning the Soviet Union's BMP-1, it's been incredibly successful. Since its introduction, more than 6,700 BFVs have rolled off assembly lines, while upgrades and variant vehicles have kept the Bradley family a dominating force on the world's battlefields.

There are two primary variants of the Bradley: the M2 infantry fighting vehicle and the M3 cavalry fighting vehicle. The Army uses Bradleys for various purposes, including supporting engineers, housing artillery systems, fire support, ambulance operations, command transport, and more. Since its introduction, the vehicle has supported global combat operations, in several countries including Ukraine, which operates a small force of Bradleys.

Since its introduction, numerous efforts have attempted to replace the family with equivalent or idealized superior systems, though none have succeeded. This ensured the Bradley's sustainability in combat operations, and it continues to transport troops in and out of high-risk situations. Numerous factors make the BFV one of the premiere tracked combat vehicles in operation around the world. It has numerous strengths and weaknesses that make it lethal while supporting the need for future upgrades.