This Futuristic Unmanned Tank Could Be A Game Changer For The US Army

As technology has advanced, the landscape of the modern battlefield has changed dramatically. Since 1995, the U.S. military has been using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance. The first surveillance with the MQ-9 Reaper drone occurred in Afghanistan in 2001.

The proliferation of drones has spiked since, and today, more than 11,000, are in operation globally, performing a variety of missions that include high altitude reconnaissance, battlefield surveillance, and direct assaults with onboard munitions.

But other autonomous technologies, from small, handheld personal reconnaissance drones to submersibles, and robotic mules that carry equipment for soldiers are being used and tested in hopes of not only maintaining an edge on the battlefield but keeping soldiers out of the line of fire.

Enter the Black Knight, first designed in 2005 by BAE Systems. In 2006, BAE Systems awarded the National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) at Carnegie Mellon University a contract to create the vehicle's sensors, hardware, and computer elements to navigate itself autonomously.

It was unveiled to the public in 2006 during the Association of the United States Army annual convention in Washington, D.C., and again showcased at the 2007 Air Assault Expeditionary Assessment. While the Black Knight was greeted with enthusiasm and passed all of the field tests, the Army had poured $32 billion into its Future Combat Systems (FCS) program between 1995 and 2009 with little success.