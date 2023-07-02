How The MQ-9 Reaper Drone Is Changing How The Military Feels About Traditional Runways

The ability to land on a surface other than a perfectly smooth, paved airstrip is a rare and valuable commodity in combat. Of course, specialty aircraft like the AV-8B Harrier II "Jump Jet" and Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II already exist, but the U.S. Air Force recently confirmed primitive landing capability in a much larger swath of aircraft.

In a June 15 Air Force training exercise near Fort Stockton in Texas, an MQ-9 drone — better known by its nickname "Reaper" — successfully landed on a dirt strip. The Reaper drone typically accomplishes takeoffs and landings under the manual control of a flight crew and utilizing a system of "line of sight" antennas.

Director of operations for the 2nd Special Operations Squadron, Lt. Col. Brian Flanigan, said in a statement that the "team of aircrew, maintainers, and special tactics Airmen have proven the Reaper can operate anywhere in the world and is no longer beholden to the 'leash' of perfectly paved runways or line-of-sight antennas traditionally used to take off and land the aircraft."

The dirt landing builds on the success of another Reaper drone that set down on a rural highway in Wyoming last month wherein a much larger MC-130J Commando II propellor driven plane also executed a landing on the same stretch of highway, as did a pair of A-10s. This exercise, named "Agile Chariot," was intended as practice for the military to use unconventional locations for air operations instead of relying on traditional bases and infrastructure.