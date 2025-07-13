This Frankendiesel Is A Motorcycle With A Supercharged Diesel Engine (And It Sounds Incredible)
While major motorcycle manufacturers produce a wide range of impressive mainstream bikes, the custom-built world of motorcycles is far stranger, with some examples that seem to break all the rules. The Frankendiesel, for instance, combines parts from Honda, Kawasaki, Subaru, and Yanmar, to create a truly unique ride.
According to the owner — via 999lazer's YouTube video – the frame is derived from a 1980s era CB750, a Kawasaki fuel tank, a Honda 125 gearbox, a Subaru supercharger, and a single-cylinder Yanmar diesel engine at nearly 500 cc.
If the sight of a supercharged diesel engine on a motorcycle didn't immediately grab your attention, the sound of this bike certainly will. At idle, it produces a low rhythmic clanking note that almost resembles the noise of a tool striking metal, albeit with a tinnier quality to it. Upon accelerating, you might mistake it for a jackhammer, as the low metallic thrum intensifies in speed and loudness. While the Frankendiesel's sonic signature is nothing like the best-sounding motorcycles ever made, it has an appeal for those who enjoy something a little different.
Why aren't motorcycles and diesel engines paired up often?
A diesel powerplant is often the muscle behind heavy-duty pickup trucks, big rigs, and container ships, to name a few. A diesel engine powers the US Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicles and you can buy one for yourself. What do all the above vehicles have in common? They're all heavy, pull or haul weighty equipment or cargo, and need tremendous amounts of torque.
Torque is a figure that describes the amount of twisting force an engine can exert and is often measured in pound-feet, with greater amounts supplied at low speeds. A motorcycle doesn't tip the scales at anywhere near what diesel engines typically power, nor does it need to tow anything. Essentially, if you're looking for high speed, the lighter and more powerful, the better. Therefore, a diese-powered motorcycle runs completely counter to that, provides a completely different riding experience as a result.
The Frankendiesel is hardly the first bike to feature an engine running on diesel, with other examples including the Royal Enfield Taurus, which was available in the late 1980s and came equipped with a 325 cc engine, capable of achieving up to 200 miles per gallon. Another notable example was the Neander 1400 turbodiesel, which offered 115 horsepower and could easily hit 100 miles per hour.
So, what's it like to ride the Frankendiesel?
According to its owner, the bike weighs a lot when compared to the typical motorcycle, due in part to its diesel engine. If you're expecting roaring acceleration off the line, you'll likely be disappointed, as the Frankendiesel can feel lethargic performance-wise, especially when side-by-side with a gasoline-powered bike.
In addition to the diesel bike taking its time to get up to cruising speed, its top end isn't anything to brag about either. The owner has gotten the Frankendiesel up to 80 mph, but says the bike is much more comfortable at between 50 and 60 mph.
With these figures, the Frankendiesel matches up closer to something like the Jawa 350, which can reach a labored 125 kilometers per hour (77 miles per hour), with its 334-cc single-cylinder engine. This custom diesel motorcycle can easily best the Honda CB125R 125-cc single cylinder's maximum speed of 70 miles per hour, despite it being much heavier. In fact, the Frankendiesel is quicker than many of the fastest 125cc motorcycles. However, for the owner, it's not about raw performance, but riding something uncommon, that sparks up conversations.