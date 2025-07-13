This Frankendiesel Is A Motorcycle With A Supercharged Diesel Engine (And It Sounds Incredible)

While major motorcycle manufacturers produce a wide range of impressive mainstream bikes, the custom-built world of motorcycles is far stranger, with some examples that seem to break all the rules. The Frankendiesel, for instance, combines parts from Honda, Kawasaki, Subaru, and Yanmar, to create a truly unique ride.

According to the owner — via 999lazer's YouTube video – the frame is derived from a 1980s era CB750, a Kawasaki fuel tank, a Honda 125 gearbox, a Subaru supercharger, and a single-cylinder Yanmar diesel engine at nearly 500 cc.

If the sight of a supercharged diesel engine on a motorcycle didn't immediately grab your attention, the sound of this bike certainly will. At idle, it produces a low rhythmic clanking note that almost resembles the noise of a tool striking metal, albeit with a tinnier quality to it. Upon accelerating, you might mistake it for a jackhammer, as the low metallic thrum intensifies in speed and loudness. While the Frankendiesel's sonic signature is nothing like the best-sounding motorcycles ever made, it has an appeal for those who enjoy something a little different.