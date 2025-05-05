5 Of The Fastest 125cc Motorcycles, Ranked By Top Speed

There are a lot of riders out there who aren't interested in getting the biggest bike with the largest engine they can find. Some prefer a smaller bike that they can push to its absolute limits. 125cc motorcycles certainly aren't the biggest or the fastest bikes on the block. In fact, there are some places in the country where these bikes are considered too small to be street legal, and you can't legally take them on the freeway as their lack of power is deemed to be unsafe to keep up with the anticipated speed of traffic. Lower displacement typically means lower horsepower, which, in turn, means a lower top speed. That said, many of these bikes are pretty cool looking and some of them are quite fast.

Speed is measured in a few different ways when it comes to motorcycles. Many enthusiasts like to focus on how fast a bike can go from 0-60 MPH, as acceleration is often one of the most important aspects of riding. It determines how fast you can get up to the speed of traffic as well as how quickly you can accelerate out of other vehicles' blind spots. Having that extra bit of pep off the starting line also generally makes for a much more enjoyable riding experience. With smaller bikes, it's equally important to consider the top speed that they're able to achieve. This can determine which roads are safe to travel on the vehicle. For those who are thinking about getting a 125cc as a starter bike, here's a rundown of how fast some of the fastest models go.

