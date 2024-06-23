6 Of The Smallest Street Legal Motorcycles You Can Get In 2024

There are a lot of motorcycle riders out there who are looking to ride the biggest and meanest bike they can get their hands on, but that isn't the case for everyone. There are several out there who enjoy smaller bikes. Miniature motorcycles have been around for decades, but these tiny rides have had a huge boom in popularity over the last few years due to their relative affordability, easy maneuverability, and the simple fun of riding around town on a teeny tiny vehicle. That said, there are limits to how small these bikes can be while still being legal to ride on the road.

Motorcycle laws vary from country to country, and in the U.S., they can even vary from state to state. You will need to be familiar with the local laws to be sure that your bike is legal to ride on the road, as well as to know where you will be allowed to ride it. In California, for instance, bikes with engines smaller than 150ccs of displacement are legally classified as "motor-driven cycles" which have different licensing requirements and may be prohibited from riding on certain freeways or expressways if there is signage posted.

Other states set a lower cutoff at 125ccs for highway riding, or may even have no specific legal restrictions on engine size at all. But to keep it simple, we're going to stick with bikes that are close to the more capable 125cc minimum classification. With that in mind, let's take a look at six of the smallest street-legal motorcycles available in 2024.