Who Makes Papio Motorcycles & Are They Any Good?
While most folks won't have heard of CFMoto or its extensive line of motorcycles and ATVs, the brand has earned our attention with a growing reputation for affordability and reliability, spearheaded by designs like the Papio minibike. For off-roading enthusiasts, CFMoto is already a big name in the business.
CFMoto is the trade name for Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co Ltd, a Chinese automotive manufacturer that has been around since 1989. With a history of displaying an impressive variety of products, the CFMoto catalog has everything from yachts and ATVs to engines and quads. These days, of course, its line includes Papio motorcycles.
So, if you're wondering who makes Papio motorcycles and whether or not the reputation is warranted, you've come to the right place. Here, we've dug into the history of CFMoto and picked apart the performance of Papio bikes. To cut to the chase, the conclusion is pretty clear: Papio motorcycles are not only good, but the products are some of the best compact motorcycles you can buy for the price.
The origins of the Papio motorcycle
For those wondering who makes CFMoto engines and where look no further. Over 10 years after 24-year-old entrepreneur Lai Guogui started CFMoto in Shanghai, the Chinese company produced its engines, motorcycles, scooters, quads, and other vehicles exclusively for the domestic market. Then, in the early 2000s, with a growing fanbase and expanding production, CFMoto went international.
In 2007, the company opened a 1.5 million ft² factory in Hangzhou to bolster growth, including significant engineering resources allocated to research and development. Exports found success, thanks to high demand for its popular quad range in foreign markets such as France. Since its inception, more than 51 engines and 98 auto models have been designed and built by CFMoto.
One such model is the Papio. The first came out in 2022, with new variants added to the list and upgraded over the years. The Papio line includes the XO Papio Trail, the XO Papio Racer, the ST Papio, the Papio SS, the Papio CL, and the Papio Nova. Although the names and specs vary, each Papio model offers the same level of affordability, compact size, and easy handling. So, is the Papio worth it?
Are Papio motorcycles any good?
For the price, yes they are. The latest Papio sits confidently on our list of the best affordable mini motorcycles to ride in 2024, and it's been described as a top rival of the speedy Honda Grom, while potentially costing less. Papio models cost around the $3,000.
Of course, these are compact, mini-sized motorcycles, so don't expect something capable of supersonic speeds. Papio models typically sport 126cc of volume, delivering 9.4hp via a single cylinder. With the only air-cooled engine in CFMoto's motorcycle catalog, it's well-tuned for the simple infrastructure, aka lightweight and small, of the Papio's build.
The name of the game here is maneuverability. With a 6-speed transmission and disc brakes that can stop on a dime, Papio motorcycles can zip around traffic like a bee in a flowerbed. They also have extra-wide tires, bringing solid traction on slick and icy roads.
That being said, Papio motorcycles aren't a great choice for off-roading. There are plenty of CFMoto bikes geared toward rough terrain, like the CFMoto 450MT, but the Papio is not one of them. The exception is the XO Papio Trail, which has a more robust suspension, though the engine is still the same 126cc model.
If you're looking for a fun and affordable minibike to take around town, the Papio is fantastic. Considering the laudable track record of CFMoto, it just goes to prove that "Made in China" isn't always a bad thing.