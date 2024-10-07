10 Of The Best Diesel Engines Ever Built By Toyota

The 1HZ is an SOHC, 4.2-liter inline-six engine with two valves per cylinder. It has indirect injection and no turbocharger, and due to its heavy cast-iron block, it weighs around 660 pounds. So, it's unsurprising that it produces only 129 hp and 210 lb-ft of torque. To make things even harder for the 1HZ, Toyota used it in the Land Cruiser 70 Series from 1990 to 2007, which weighs around 4,600 pounds. So, as you'd imagine, it is painfully slow, with a top speed of only 93 mph. Toyota didn't disclose a 0-60 time for obvious reasons, but from my experience, I'd say it's about 20 seconds.

So, what makes the 1HZ great, then? It's stupendously reliable and durable. Due to its simple construction, few things can go wrong on this 4.2-liter. No high-pressure common-rail pump means it works on low-quality fuel. No turbocharger means one less thing to worry about. Only the necessary essentials keep you going. The block and cylinder head are also made of cast iron, and the internals are overengineered for the power on offer.

Covering 300,000 miles before rebuilding is almost a given with the 1HZ, with some reaching over 600,000 miles! Thus, it's easily one of the most reliable JDM engines ever built. It's easy to repair, too, with 1HZ engine rebuild kits readily available online. The 1HZ is so popular among Land Cruiser purists that Toyota still sells it in some African countries with more lenient emission standards. The fact that the 1HZ earned its popularity in countries with the most challenging road infrastructure speaks volumes. If you want more power, aftermarket turbo kits are also readily available.

