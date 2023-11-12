The Reliable Toyota Van We Wish Hadn't Been Discontinued

Regarding Toyota vans, the Previa, Sienna, and the vintage-cool Van with a standard ice maker are typically the first that come to mind. However, Europe got an equally impressive Toyota people carrier from the mid-90s, called the Picnic (also called the "Ipsum" or "Avensis Verso" in other markets). Instead of having twin sliding rear doors, the Picnic is more of an MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) than an all-out people carrier. That said, it doesn't make the Picnic any less desirable as an everyday family car.

There's nothing genuinely remarkable about the Toyota Picnic. Spanning two generations up until the 2010s, and first unveiled in Europe and Japan in 1995, the Picnic is a compact MPV with three-row seating for six passengers. Toyota marketed the Picnic as an FFV, or "Fun Family Vehicle" to compete with the Volkswagen Sharan or Opel Zafira.

Toyota UK

It rides on a front-wheel drive architecture derived from the Avensis sedan, and has a rather plebian body style that screams "family car." The second-generation Toyota Picnic, manufactured from 2001 to 2010, was no different — despite having a stretched wheelbase and a seven-seat interior.