Chevy's 6.6L Duramax Diesel: Everything You Need To Know About The Engine

The current version of the L5P 6.6L Duramax turbo-diesel V8 pumps out a solid 470 horsepower and produces 90% of its 975 pound-feet of max torque at just 1,550 rpm. The turbocharger is an impressive bit of engineering, with electronically controlled vanes inside that manage exhaust flow. In many GM models, the 6.6-liter Duramax is paired to a slick-shifting Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, allowing these rigs to work well in a variety of use cases and environments. When GM uses the label "heavy-duty" on a Duramax-powered truck, that's no joke. Trucks fitted with the 6.6-liter Duramax Diesel can tow up to 36,000 pounds and carry as much as 7,237 pounds of payload. That's due in part to the engine's 16.0:1 compression ratio and direct fuel injection system with a high-pressure common rail.

The cylinder head and intake manifold of the current version are cast aluminum to save weight, but the block, exhaust manifold, and main bearing caps are cast iron for added strength. The forged steel crankshaft and camshaft are connected by Powder Metal (PM) iron rods, all of which help it withstand the rigors of constant and demanding use. It might surprise you, then, how efficiently the 6.6 Duramax consumes fuel. Of course, it's not going to match up well with a compact car or family sedan, but for an engine of its size and power it does reasonably well. Drivers report 6.6-liter Duramax fuel efficiency of between 13 and 17 mpg in city driving and as much as 23 mpg on the highway.