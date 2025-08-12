16 Games Like Google Snake You Can Play For Free Right Now

When we talk about gaming, it's often the big-budget, graphically-intensive experiences that get all the attention. As attention-grabbing as space epics like "Starfield" are, though, there's a lot more to gaming than the triple-A behemoths of this world.

Casual games are just as — if not more — important, as they make up a huge chunk of the gaming market that's constantly growing, with the segment expected to be worth more than $25 billion by 2029. We're not here to dissect the reasons for this popularity, but it's worth mentioning that the best casual games are often very pick-up-and-play experiences that are easy to get into and don't demand too much from players. They may not offer the depth of a big-budget RPG, but they can be great ways to occupy small chunks of time.

There are many sources you can turn to for a quick gaming pick-me-up, but one of our favorites is the humble Google Doodle. First started in 1998, Google released its first gaming Doodle in 2010 and has since published many casual games playable right in the browser, most of which the company has archived. The Google Snake Doodle Game is a great example, but there are more worth checking out — here's a list of 12 that stand out.