Microsoft Teams Hopes To Boost Productivity By Adding Minesweeper And Solitaire

It may sound counterproductive, but Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that not only lets you play games at work — it actively encourages it. The Games for Work app (via Microsoft Teams) is another addition in a long line of upgrades and features that Microsoft is expecting to help strengthen workforces.

Despite its contradictory nature, there is a solid enough theory behind it all: Get coworkers to interact on a more casual level at work again, thus building trust and improving professional relationships. That social aspect of the job is something Microsoft says has been lacking since the shift to remote and hybrid work.

While employees may not be able to gather around the water cooler (or other office cliches) like they once used to, socializing via games could be an adequate alternative. In fact, it's something Microsoft states could end up being more effective than more common methods of team-building (via BYU News).