What Happened To The Hopscotch App From Shark Tank Season 12?

Given Hopscotch's station in tech circles heading into the "Shark Tank" pitch, Samantha John opened the proceedings with an air of confidence. Heck, early in the pitch, even outgoing shark Mark Cuban sang the company's praises, admitting he and his family had been using Hopscotch for years. But earning a kind word from a shark is easier than convincing one to invest in your company, and after making her pitch, John found the bulk of the panelists were wary of kicking her $400,000 for a mere 4% equity stake in Hopscotch.

Indeed, most of the sharks were quick to pass on the prospective deal, with many noting that they didn't think John's plan to alter Hopscotch's revenue stream from a subscription base was wise. Being the fan that he already was, Cuban wasn't so quick to pass. Unfortunately for John, the "Shark Tank" star opened negotiations with the dreaded statement, "I'll make you an offer, but you're not gonna like it." He then offered to stake John the requested $400,000 but asked for a whopping 16% of Hopscotch in return.

True to Cuban's word, John was not particularly hot to take the deal, with the two promptly embarking on a heated negotiation. In the end, they met somewhere in the middle as Cuban agreed to front John more capital ($550,000) for an 11% stake in Hopscotch.