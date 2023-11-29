Mark Cuban Will Exit ABC Hit Series 'Shark Tank' After Season 16

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has spent more than a decade on the hit ABC reality series "Shark Tank," but now he's ready to move on to different waters. Appearing on the podcast "ALL THE SMOKE," the businessman revealed that he's planning to depart from the series — on which he has been a fixture since 2011 — after its next season.

"Next year, our 16th year, is going to be my last year," Cuban told the podcast's hosts, NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, "so I got one more year to go." Currently in its 15th season, "Shark Tank" gives entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their businesses to a panel of wealthy venture capitalists, referred to as sharks. Cuban first appeared as a guest shark in Season 2 before being brought into the tank as a main shark in Season 4. He has since been a regular, and the series has made him a household name. At the time of writing, ABC has not confirmed his potential departure.