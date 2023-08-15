Amazon Pharmacy's Next Conquest Is Cheaper Insulin

The affordability of insulin has been a hot-button topic in the United States for many years now. It's such a sensitive issue that a fake tweet suggesting pharmaceutical giant Eli Lily would be offering insulin for free wiped billions off the company's market value overnight. Luckily for the estimated eight million American insulin users, another unfathomably large company has announced it will be offering insulin at a deep discount — and it isn't a prank this time.

Amazon will automatically apply coupons to insulin purchases made through its pharmacy service. The service allows those who have been prescribed the drug to see how much they will be paying before they finalize the order, and offer equally effective alternatives from other manufacturers. While it may be optimistic, the company claims it could drop insulin costs to around $35 per month for some of its uninsured customers, potentially saving them thousands of dollars per year. Free delivery is included, 24/7 access to Amazon's pharmacy experts is available, and over 15 insulin and diabetes care brands (including Eli Lily) are on board.

The announcement has drawn praise from the American Diabetes Association, its CEO Charles Henderson says: "The ADA has been a leading voice in advocating for affordable insulin and diabetes technology. We applaud Amazon Pharmacy for innovating on behalf of patients and taking the important action to help ensure people living with diabetes can easily access the treatments they need through a transparent purchase process that automatically applies any eligible discounts."