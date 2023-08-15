Amazon Pharmacy's Next Conquest Is Cheaper Insulin
The affordability of insulin has been a hot-button topic in the United States for many years now. It's such a sensitive issue that a fake tweet suggesting pharmaceutical giant Eli Lily would be offering insulin for free wiped billions off the company's market value overnight. Luckily for the estimated eight million American insulin users, another unfathomably large company has announced it will be offering insulin at a deep discount — and it isn't a prank this time.
Amazon will automatically apply coupons to insulin purchases made through its pharmacy service. The service allows those who have been prescribed the drug to see how much they will be paying before they finalize the order, and offer equally effective alternatives from other manufacturers. While it may be optimistic, the company claims it could drop insulin costs to around $35 per month for some of its uninsured customers, potentially saving them thousands of dollars per year. Free delivery is included, 24/7 access to Amazon's pharmacy experts is available, and over 15 insulin and diabetes care brands (including Eli Lily) are on board.
The announcement has drawn praise from the American Diabetes Association, its CEO Charles Henderson says: "The ADA has been a leading voice in advocating for affordable insulin and diabetes technology. We applaud Amazon Pharmacy for innovating on behalf of patients and taking the important action to help ensure people living with diabetes can easily access the treatments they need through a transparent purchase process that automatically applies any eligible discounts."
Amazon is rapidly expanding its healthcare portfolio
The coupon-based approach to insulin purchases is just the latest example of Amazon's aggressive expansion into the healthcare sector. The company kicked off August 2023 with an expansion to its telehealth services, bringing coverage to Washington D.C. alongside all 50 U.S. states. Amazon Pharmacy itself comes from the company's acquisition of PillPack.
Amazon applies the same methods it has used to dominate the retail sector to its pharmacy arm, offering cheap drugs and free delivery. While its medical services may expand in the future, Amazon doesn't seem to be aiming to replace your primary care doctor at present. Instead, its clinic services target those seeking treatment for common conditions like acne, high blood pressure, erectile dysfunction, and migraines. The service is available 24/7, and patients using it can expect to be connected to a clinic immediately. Amazon also claims prices are on par with a co-pay, with message-based consultations costing $35, and video appointments being priced at around $75.
Given the issues with the U.S. healthcare system, Amazon's offering is undoubtedly tempting to many, and things like access to cheap insulin will no doubt improve millions of people's lives. However, there will also be concerns about the growing reliance on an increasingly powerful big tech company. Amazon is already one of the organizations repeatedly labeled "too big," and the corporation taking control of millions of people's healthcare needs is unlikely to help matters much.