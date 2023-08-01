Amazon Clinic Just Made It Easier To Get Telehealth Care Nationwide

Amazon Clinic just became available to a lot more potential customers, as the company just announced it's expanding its nascent medical services platform nationwide. Amazon Clinic launched in November 2022 and is a virtual healthcare marketplace that allows customers to connect to third-party medical providers for consultations and prescriptions. This new expansion opens up Amazon Clinic to many more patients across the country, as the service was previously only available in 32 states. Due to regulatory restrictions, customers in 16 states are still unable to use message-based consultations, but its video telehealth appointments are open to all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C.

The expansion is a big win for Amazon, which has been trying to become a vital part of the private healthcare landscape for some time now. In 2019, the company launched Amazon Care, a separate attempt at telehealth, before shutting it down in 2022. That didn't stop the company from purchasing healthcare provider OneMedical earlier this year for nearly $4 billion. Amazon also acquired PillPack, and transformed it into Amazon Pharmacy, bringing the same straightforward methods to sell prescription medication at a low cost that it has famously used to sell books (and just about everything else).

Amazon hopes the same transparent, hyper-convenient way it sells goods will translate to healthcare, just as it has for grocery shopping, music, and other consumer sectors. Naturally, Amazon Clinic patients will be able to buy most medications prescribed in their telehealth appointments through Amazon Pharmacy, bringing the website closer to a one-stop shop for all your medical needs, which is clearly the company's goal. With its expansion to the entire U.S., Amazon Clinic (and by extension Amazon Pharmacy) is poised for some serious growth.