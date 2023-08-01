Amazon Clinic Just Made It Easier To Get Telehealth Care Nationwide
Amazon Clinic just became available to a lot more potential customers, as the company just announced it's expanding its nascent medical services platform nationwide. Amazon Clinic launched in November 2022 and is a virtual healthcare marketplace that allows customers to connect to third-party medical providers for consultations and prescriptions. This new expansion opens up Amazon Clinic to many more patients across the country, as the service was previously only available in 32 states. Due to regulatory restrictions, customers in 16 states are still unable to use message-based consultations, but its video telehealth appointments are open to all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C.
The expansion is a big win for Amazon, which has been trying to become a vital part of the private healthcare landscape for some time now. In 2019, the company launched Amazon Care, a separate attempt at telehealth, before shutting it down in 2022. That didn't stop the company from purchasing healthcare provider OneMedical earlier this year for nearly $4 billion. Amazon also acquired PillPack, and transformed it into Amazon Pharmacy, bringing the same straightforward methods to sell prescription medication at a low cost that it has famously used to sell books (and just about everything else).
Amazon hopes the same transparent, hyper-convenient way it sells goods will translate to healthcare, just as it has for grocery shopping, music, and other consumer sectors. Naturally, Amazon Clinic patients will be able to buy most medications prescribed in their telehealth appointments through Amazon Pharmacy, bringing the website closer to a one-stop shop for all your medical needs, which is clearly the company's goal. With its expansion to the entire U.S., Amazon Clinic (and by extension Amazon Pharmacy) is poised for some serious growth.
How does Amazon Clinic work?
Amazon customers can connect with third-party doctors and clinicians directly from the Amazon website or mobile app. By choosing from one of over 30 common medical issues listed, customers can see what medications are available, compare prices, and connect with a provider who can diagnose them if applicable, as well as prescribe the medications — either through video or messaging. Providers working with Amazon Clinic include Wheel, Hello Alpha, SteadyMD, and Curai Health.
Amazon will tell you what you'll need, like what forms of ID and how much time a telehealth appointment may take. Health conditions listed for treatment include acne, high blood pressure, erectile dysfunction, migraines, and acid reflux, as well as COVID-19 treatment. Amazon Clinic customers are required to sign a HIPAA authorization form before using the service.
While Amazon Clinic is currently not compatible with any insurance, payments are FSA or HSA-eligible. Patients are charged a flat fee for the telehealth consultation, and Amazon compares the cost to a typical co-pay. Depending on the clinic you visit, you can expect a messaging-based consultation to be around $35, while video consultations cost around $75. Appointments aren't necessary; customers can connect with clinics right away, and the access is 24/7, which is one of Amazon Clinic's biggest advantages over traditional, brick-and-mortar medical care.
"I've seen firsthand that patients want to be healthy but lack the time, tools, or resources to effectively manage their care," said Dr. Nworah Ayogu, Amazon Clinic's Chief Medical Officer and General Manager. "Amazon provides multiple health services to provide the choice, convenience, and continuity of care customers need when it comes to their health." Now that its marketplace is nationwide, Amazon Clinic is hoping to draw in more patients than ever before.