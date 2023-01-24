Amazon Launches $5 Monthly RxPass Subscription For Prime Members

Amazon Pharmacy and billionaire Mark Cuban seem to share at least one common goal: to make prescription medications more affordable and accessible to average Americans. In fact, a report from the Sol Price School of Public Policy deemed the current American healthcare landscape and cost of life-saving drugs "ripe for disruption."

Cuban's attempt to do so is Cost Plus Drugs, an online prescription filling service that slashes the red tape of insurance and inflated cost of popular generic drugs. Cost Plus discloses its 15% profit and overhead markup, plus pharmacy partner fees, but still appears to be Amazon Pharmacy's leading competitor in the new competitive field of online prescription fulfillment.

It may appeal more to consumers to pay Amazon $5 for the fulfillment of three generic prescriptions each month as opposed to anywhere from $5 to $30 for that same refill from Cost Plus, but Cuban's company still holds one significant advantage: A firm separation from the middlemen of insurance, which are still a requirement to engage Amazon Pharmacy services. Through Amazon, members are still able to compare medication prices across participating online pharmacies. But both services still face challenges, like shipping medications that require refrigeration.

Will Jeff Bezos' or Mark Cuban's new service be the one to finally bring reform to the pharmaceutical industry — if one does at all? That "remains to be seen," according to Sol Price.