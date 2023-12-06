Here's How To Play Solitaire Through Google Search

Solitaire has been a computer staple since the earliest days of Microsoft Windows. While the iconic card game wasn't the only one the operating system offered, it was undoubtedly the most popular. No matter what, Solitaire was only a few quicks away, giving PC users a quick and easy way to free themselves from the clutches of boredom.

Although the classic Solitaire is a relic of the past, Windows still offers an updated version of the game through the Microsoft Store. The developers also added it to Microsoft Teams, hoping to boost productivity during the global shift to work-from-home. As if that isn't enough proof of Solitaire's longevity, countless clones have appeared since the card game's glory days of the late 90s and early 2000s. Most notably, Google added Solitaire to its search engine in 2016, echoing the past by once again giving everyone easy access to it. And the best news of all: it's only a few clicks away.