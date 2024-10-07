10 Of The Most Iconic Sci-Fi Vehicles In Movies And TV

The real world is often misrepresented in Hollywood when it comes to technology. Hacking, for example, is usually oversimplified and exaggerated for dramatic effect. However, when it comes to science fiction, filmmakers have an even more creative license. This is one of the main reasons why Tinseltown delivers such iconic sci-fi movies and, with them, some unforgettable sci-fi vehicles.

Advertisement

These vehicles range from full-on spaceships to earthbound cars, and they often have some sort of backstory to complement their advanced technology. While our simple planet does have some unusual modes of transportation, they don't compare with those of the high-tech gadgetry found in science-fiction blockbusters. Most of them might be automotive creations that are impossible in the real world, but this does nothing but add to their appeal.

What's more, with movies now ever reliant on CGI, and artificial intelligence continuing its rapid acceleration, we can expect these big-screen creations to get even weirder and much more complex. And with technology also rapidly developing in other sectors, let's hope we are all around to see at least one new Batmobile.

Advertisement