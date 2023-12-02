How To Find Google's Secret Pac-Man Game

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, there's a good chance you're familiar with Pac-Man. This iconic arcade game took the world by storm when it debuted in May 1980, but it didn't just become a global hit; it evolved into a pop culture phenomenon that's deeply ingrained in millions of people even to this day. It's so popular that it has two dedicated TV series, notable cameos in films like Wreck-It Ralph and Pixels, a LEGO Icons set of the Pac-Man arcade cabinet, and a whopping 53 million searches worldwide.

In celebration of all the love Pac-Man has received over the years, Google created a special tribute for the bubbly yellow chomper's 30th birthday in May 2010: an interactive Google doodle. This doodle, which also happened to be Google's first-ever playable Doodle Game, lets you enjoy a simple version of Pac-Man directly from your browser. It remains accessible today if you feel nostalgic or want to introduce the game to your kids.