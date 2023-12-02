How To Find Google's Secret Pac-Man Game
If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, there's a good chance you're familiar with Pac-Man. This iconic arcade game took the world by storm when it debuted in May 1980, but it didn't just become a global hit; it evolved into a pop culture phenomenon that's deeply ingrained in millions of people even to this day. It's so popular that it has two dedicated TV series, notable cameos in films like Wreck-It Ralph and Pixels, a LEGO Icons set of the Pac-Man arcade cabinet, and a whopping 53 million searches worldwide.
In celebration of all the love Pac-Man has received over the years, Google created a special tribute for the bubbly yellow chomper's 30th birthday in May 2010: an interactive Google doodle. This doodle, which also happened to be Google's first-ever playable Doodle Game, lets you enjoy a simple version of Pac-Man directly from your browser. It remains accessible today if you feel nostalgic or want to introduce the game to your kids.
Play Pac-Man from any browser
You won't need to install additional software or tools to play Pac-Man from any browser. If you're on Google Chrome, it's very easy to access. All you need to do is type "Pac-Man" in the address bar, and the Pac-Man Doodle will pop up at the top of the search results. Then, just hit the Play button to open the Pac-Man game right in the middle of the page. If you're on a different browser or want to enjoy the game in full screen, you can simply head to the official Doodle Pac-Man page. The game can be played using your keyboard's arrow keys in any browser.
In case you need a refresher on how to play Pac-Man, here are the rules:
- The goal is to eat all the pellets without getting caught by one of the four colorful ghosts in the maze.
- If you're caught, you lose one of your three lives.
- Eat the big, blinking dots called Power Pellets. This will turn all the ghosts blue and temporarily give you the power to munch on them instead of the other way around. Eating blue ghosts earns you extra points.
- Eat the cherries and other fruit that pop up occasionally for additional points.