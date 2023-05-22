Latest LEGO Icons Set Is A Light Up Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet
Commemorating the launch of the original PAC-MAN arcade cabinet in 1980, LEGO has partnered with Bandai Namco to release a new LEGO Icons set that replicates its classic design. This 2,650-piece set comes dressed in classic PAC-MAN yellow, which the game's creator says was inspired by LEGO's trademark shade.
The cabinet measures 12.5 x 10 x 7 inches once fully built — just small enough to fit on your work desk and perhaps big enough to take a break with a session. Sadly, you won't be able to go romping and chomping for ghosts with an actual functional game, but the set includes a crank handle that will mechanically move a series of hidden gears to simulate a round. PAC-MAN will chase the ghosts, fruit, and pellets around the maze.
"Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style," LEGO designer Sven Franic said.
Oozing authenticity
The LEGO Icons PAC-MAN arcade set will feature a battery-powered light-up coin slot to give it a pop of authenticity. You'll also get a nostalgic jolt from the bright red joystick planted front and center, and plenty of stickers to add the various logos and buttons
In addition to the main cabinet, the set includes pieces to build a miniature vignette version of a full floor cabinet with a LEGO girl ready to play it. You can also adorn the top with bricky recreations of PAC-MAN, Blinky (red ghost), and Clyde (blue ghost).
You'll probably want to set aside a full day (and then some) to build it. LEGO forewarns a complicated build with an age recommendation of 18+.
If you're a LEGO VIP member, you'll be first in line to purchase yours at the LEGO store starting June 1 for $269.99. It's also available in Europe (€269.99) and the U.K. (€229.99). General availability begins June 4.