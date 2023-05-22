Latest LEGO Icons Set Is A Light Up Pac-Man Arcade Cabinet

Commemorating the launch of the original PAC-MAN arcade cabinet in 1980, LEGO has partnered with Bandai Namco to release a new LEGO Icons set that replicates its classic design. This 2,650-piece set comes dressed in classic PAC-MAN yellow, which the game's creator says was inspired by LEGO's trademark shade.

The cabinet measures 12.5 x 10 x 7 inches once fully built — just small enough to fit on your work desk and perhaps big enough to take a break with a session. Sadly, you won't be able to go romping and chomping for ghosts with an actual functional game, but the set includes a crank handle that will mechanically move a series of hidden gears to simulate a round. PAC-MAN will chase the ghosts, fruit, and pellets around the maze.

"Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style," LEGO designer Sven Franic said.