5 Dollar General Products Worth Buying For Your Garage

Dollar stores have become commonplace across the country, oftentimes becoming the default store for food, school supplies, and auto parts for families that are living in areas that don't have a Walmart, Target, or other big-box option for low-cost products. While Dollar General, Family Dollar, and the like have their drawbacks — we've written before about things to avoid from these stores — there are gems to be found, if you know what to look for.

Dollar General has a good selection of products worth buying for your garage. Whether you're stocking up to have products on hand or just stopping into the DG for an emergency quart of oil, it's always worth a trip down the aisles to see what's available. Stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree can save you a few bucks when you're working on your car, especially if you're just looking for disposable things for cleanup or installation.

After a quick look at Dollar General's website and a trip to our local location for a browse, we've come up with this list of five Dollar General products worth buying for your garage.