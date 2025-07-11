Here's What You Should Know About Dollar General's USB Cables And Chargers Before You Buy
If you're among the millions of consumers vying to find ways to pinch pennies amid economic uncertainties, retail chains like Dollar General can be a solid option for saving a few bucks on everything from name-brand groceries to various home wares, including even solar-powered lights for your yard. While tech gear is not typically among the items that come to mind when you think of Dollar General, the outfit does actually carry a few more tech-centric items, including several that are compatible with most mobile devices on the market, such as wireless charging stations and Bluetooth earbuds.
Yes, you can also pick up a USB charger at your local DG, with the budget chain offering several options at a fraction of the price you might find at an Apple Store or most outlets operated by wireless providers. In fact, most of those Dollar General chargers can currently be purchased for well under $20. There are, however, a few things you need to consider before you head out to your local DG to pick one up.
First and foremost, if you've been eyeing those cables through Dollar General's online storefront, you'll want to note that many of the listed items are not actually available in store. Some may also be out of stock online and in-store, so you'll need to refine your search parameters to figure out what is, or is not, actually available. Here are a few other things to think about before purchasing a USB cable from Dollar General.
Overall quality may create issues with some of DG's USB cables
One of the bigger factors to think about when looking at Dollar General's slate of USB chargers is USB-C to USB-C compatibility, as the chain currently offers only one such cable. That's maybe not a dealbreaker, but with mobile device manufacturers turning almost exclusively to USB-C to USB-C tech, it could complicate your charging and syncing routine in the near future. The good news is that DG's lone USB-C to USB-C option is fabric-wrapped, claims to support fast charging, and can be purchased for just $12. In-store availability may be limited, however, so be sure to check stocks online before you head to your local DG.
If you're looking for a USB to USB-C charger, Dollar General has far more options available both online and in-store. While a few are of the cloth-wrapped variety, many take the old school plastic-wrapped approach, which likely makes them less durable than their cloth counterparts. So, even if you save a little cash now on a plastic model now, you may end up spending sooner than you like when it invariably begins to crack.
Just FYI — Dollar General does also offer a few Lightning USB options for those who've yet to upgrade to more current USB-C enabled devices, like the SlashGear Editor's Choice badge earning iPhone 16 Pro. Apart from capability and durability concerns, there is also the simple question of whether DG's cheaper USB cables charge as well or as fast as those made by more established brands and mobile leaders like Apple or Samsung. 'Cause at the end of the day, cheap is sometimes just cheap, right?