Here's What You Should Know About Dollar General's USB Cables And Chargers Before You Buy

If you're among the millions of consumers vying to find ways to pinch pennies amid economic uncertainties, retail chains like Dollar General can be a solid option for saving a few bucks on everything from name-brand groceries to various home wares, including even solar-powered lights for your yard. While tech gear is not typically among the items that come to mind when you think of Dollar General, the outfit does actually carry a few more tech-centric items, including several that are compatible with most mobile devices on the market, such as wireless charging stations and Bluetooth earbuds.

Yes, you can also pick up a USB charger at your local DG, with the budget chain offering several options at a fraction of the price you might find at an Apple Store or most outlets operated by wireless providers. In fact, most of those Dollar General chargers can currently be purchased for well under $20. There are, however, a few things you need to consider before you head out to your local DG to pick one up.

First and foremost, if you've been eyeing those cables through Dollar General's online storefront, you'll want to note that many of the listed items are not actually available in store. Some may also be out of stock online and in-store, so you'll need to refine your search parameters to figure out what is, or is not, actually available. Here are a few other things to think about before purchasing a USB cable from Dollar General.