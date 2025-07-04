Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Cheap Solar-Powered Lights From Dollar General

Dollar General is probably not the first place one thinks of when you're plotting out a home improvement project. But depending on the size of the project, you might be surprised to learn that — alongside must-have items like WD-40 — DG may have exactly what you need to get the job done, as the stores typically carry a range of budget-grade tools and lawn care equipment. Apart from potentially carrying gear to tackle a small-scale yard project, Dollar General also offers a few finishing touches that can help you further spruce up the area once you've finished the job.

That includes a line of outdoor lights that are guaranteed to meet the budgetary needs of any DIYer out there. Those lights bear the brand name of Open Trails and require almost no effort to install or maintain thereafter. They're even solar-powered, so there's no hard-wiring or batteries to worry about either. And yes, as noted, those Open Trails lights are about as budget-friendly an option as you're likely to come across, with a single accent light currently selling for $2 each, and a three-pack of spotlights priced at $8.

Dollar General's Open Trails offerings even include a peel-and-stick, motion-activated LED that could help illuminate low-lit areas around your home for just $9.75. Per some reports, however, potential buyers may want to be wary of purchasing them even at that price, as the cost may be reflective of their quality. Here's what real customers are saying about DG's budget lighting.