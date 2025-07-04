Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Cheap Solar-Powered Lights From Dollar General
Dollar General is probably not the first place one thinks of when you're plotting out a home improvement project. But depending on the size of the project, you might be surprised to learn that — alongside must-have items like WD-40 — DG may have exactly what you need to get the job done, as the stores typically carry a range of budget-grade tools and lawn care equipment. Apart from potentially carrying gear to tackle a small-scale yard project, Dollar General also offers a few finishing touches that can help you further spruce up the area once you've finished the job.
That includes a line of outdoor lights that are guaranteed to meet the budgetary needs of any DIYer out there. Those lights bear the brand name of Open Trails and require almost no effort to install or maintain thereafter. They're even solar-powered, so there's no hard-wiring or batteries to worry about either. And yes, as noted, those Open Trails lights are about as budget-friendly an option as you're likely to come across, with a single accent light currently selling for $2 each, and a three-pack of spotlights priced at $8.
Dollar General's Open Trails offerings even include a peel-and-stick, motion-activated LED that could help illuminate low-lit areas around your home for just $9.75. Per some reports, however, potential buyers may want to be wary of purchasing them even at that price, as the cost may be reflective of their quality. Here's what real customers are saying about DG's budget lighting.
Dollar General's solar lights may be hit-or-miss in terms of quality
Sadly, yes, sometimes a cheap solution is little more than that. Even as Dollar General fans adore some cheap items like its Totally Awesome Degreaser, in the case of Dollar General's Open Trails lighting, the device's low sticker price may be reflective of its overall quality. The news is not all bad concerning the outdoor lighting options, however, as some of them do have relatively decent reviews from real-world users.
For instance, the accent solar lights currently hold a solid 4.7 stars out of 5 rating on their Dollar General product page. At present, 16 of the 21 reviews on the page are 5-star in nature, with fans praising the lights for their function around their homes as much as for their sticker price. Several even proclaim they'd happily purchase them again. The lowest ratings are 3-star, with even one of those users stating that they'd be open to adding more to their backyard setup. As for the other reviewer, they note the lights work just fine, but were just not as bright as they'd needed.
The other Open Trails lights are not as well reviewed, though, with the motion light holding a 4.1 stars out of 5 rating and the spotlights boasting a rating of 2.4 stars. As for the former items, while users are largely satisfied, some claim their motion lights just never functioned as intended. Far more users of the spotlight made similar claims, with many claiming their solar lights never charged, and thus never lit up. Others complained that the spotlights don't provide enough light, and are not actually waterproof as claimed.