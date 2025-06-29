Even Dollar General Sells This Lubricant That Can Easily Remove Rust
In the current economic climate, it is getting more and more important for the average consumer to find ways to save money. For many, that may mean making regular trips to budget retail chains like Dollar General. With more than 20,000 stores spread throughout 48 U.S. states, pinching pennies at the old "DG" is as easy as it's ever been, with the chain continuing to help shoppers save big on name brand snacks, diapers, cleaning products, and various other household essentials.
You may not realize it, but Dollar General's offerings extend beyond just items fit for use in the kitchen and other rooms of your home. The retail chain also carries more than a few items that may come in handy in your garage. That includes a popular lubricant most frequently used to fix stuck or squeaking door handles, hinges, nuts and bolts, among many other uses. That lubricant is, of course, WD-40, and yes, you can indeed purchase the versatile fluid from Dollar General. It will, however, cost you more than a dollar, as a 7oz can is currently priced at $6.95.
While lubrication is, perhaps, the most common use for WD-40, it can also be used for several other unexpected purposes, including the cleaning of grease and grime, the polishing of stainless-steel surfaces, and the prevention of rust on metallic gear. Apart from preventing rust, WD-40 can also be used to remove surface level rust like you might find on an aging automobile. Here's how it works.
How to use WD-40 to remove rust
To understand WD-40's effectiveness in preventing and removing rust, you need look no further than the meaning behind the product's name. Yes, WD-40 is an acronym of sorts, standing in for Water Displacement, 40th Formula. As the name implies, the fluid was essentially designed as an anti-corrosive, and has thus been utilized extensively in the aviation, marine, and aerospace fields since its invention. NASA has reportedly even used it on several spacecrafts over the years.
In any case, the product has proven a first-rate rust killer over the years, as its chemical compound works in part to loosen and remove the corrosive from metal surfaces. If you are looking to use it to remove rust from an automobile, you'll be happy to know you can do so in a few easy steps. You will, however, need a few other items to do so, including an abrasive like sandpaper or a scourer, as well as water, and a clean, dry towel. With those in hand, follow these steps:
- Remove and attach the red spray straw to your can of WD-40.
- Shake the can well.
- Holding the can at a safe distance, spray the rusted area until it is completely saturated.
- Let it soak in for approximately 10 minutes.
- Using the sandpaper or scourer, scrape away the loosened rust.
Repeating the process may help remove the excess rust if any remains. Once the surface appears rust-free, rinse it thoroughly with water, then dry with your towel. Pro tip — re-applying WD-40 after drying should add an extra layer of protection against water and other corrosives.