Even Dollar General Sells This Lubricant That Can Easily Remove Rust

In the current economic climate, it is getting more and more important for the average consumer to find ways to save money. For many, that may mean making regular trips to budget retail chains like Dollar General. With more than 20,000 stores spread throughout 48 U.S. states, pinching pennies at the old "DG" is as easy as it's ever been, with the chain continuing to help shoppers save big on name brand snacks, diapers, cleaning products, and various other household essentials.

You may not realize it, but Dollar General's offerings extend beyond just items fit for use in the kitchen and other rooms of your home. The retail chain also carries more than a few items that may come in handy in your garage. That includes a popular lubricant most frequently used to fix stuck or squeaking door handles, hinges, nuts and bolts, among many other uses. That lubricant is, of course, WD-40, and yes, you can indeed purchase the versatile fluid from Dollar General. It will, however, cost you more than a dollar, as a 7oz can is currently priced at $6.95.

While lubrication is, perhaps, the most common use for WD-40, it can also be used for several other unexpected purposes, including the cleaning of grease and grime, the polishing of stainless-steel surfaces, and the prevention of rust on metallic gear. Apart from preventing rust, WD-40 can also be used to remove surface level rust like you might find on an aging automobile. Here's how it works.