The Dollar Store Find DIY Auto Mechanics Swear By

Fixing up your car can be an incredibly rewarding experience. Nothing compares to the feeling of accomplishment when you turn the key, rev the engine, and realizing everything is working smoothly because you made it so. Plus, dealing with auto mechanics can be intimidating because of concerns with being overcharged.

As seasoned DIY enthusiasts well know, it's not like you need a huge budget to make significant improvements to your vehicle. Dollar stores, in particular, can be a fantastic source of affordable supplies for all sorts of DIY projects, including car maintenance and upgrades. There is, however, one product with such a stellar reputation that it almost seems too good to be true: LA's Totally Awesome Orange All-Purpose Degreaser. Made with a blend of cleaning agents, it is capable of cleaning a variety of surfaces, as the name suggests. The way it works is simple: you spray the degreaser (diluted with water, if using a concentrated form) on the surface you want to clean, wait a couple of minutes, and then wipe away the grease.

You might have already come across the famous degreaser at your local Dollar Tree or Dollar General, or even used it to clean your kitchen appliances, but there's a good reason DIY auto mechanics swear by it.