Yes, Dollar Tree Sells Motor Oil - What's The Catch?
You walk into your local Dollar Tree and spot something unusual on the shelves — a bottle of 5W-30 motor oil priced at $5.00. Your first instinct is probably, "If the deal is too good, think twice." Engine oil for five bucks feels like a steal, especially when big brands like Mobil 1 have the same for $25. Gas and car maintenance service prices are at an all-time high, and deals like these often feel too good to pass up. But think about it for a second. What could be the catch?
Yes! Dollar Tree does sell cheap motor oil, but it probably doesn't manufacture it. At most, Dollar Tree likely only owns the branding on the label. The motor oil you might have spotted on the shelves is usually rebranded from an independent distributor. That's where the catch comes in. Some of these budget oils may not meet modern engine standards and could either be outdated or only suitable for specific older engines.
Using the wrong oil could lead to a host of issues, including sludge buildup, poor lubrication, and worse, engine damage.
What's inside Dollar Tree motor oil?
Motor oil plays a critical role in the smooth operation of an engine. It's a lot like blood in the human body; any contamination or the wrong type could lead to serious health problems and affect your daily operations. That's why you shouldn't just grab any bottle off the shelf, especially if your vehicle has a modern engine. The American Petroleum Institute (API) classifies motor oil based on its performance standards. Apart from just confirming if the oil viscosity grade is suitable for your car, always check the label for an API certification. It'll tell you if the specific oil is good for modern engines.
An independent test by Donut Media's Jeremiah Burton revealed that a Dollar Tree 10W-30 motor oil sample had API SN specifications on the label. According to the API, the Dollar Tree motor oil (based on the label information) was not outdated and suitable for automotive engines developed in 2020 or older. He also conducted several practical tests (including a lab test) to determine if the oil was indeed as advertised and was suitable for modern engines. The sample passed all three practical tests for viscosity, temperature volatility, and additives.
Does this mean Dollar Tree budget oil is safe for use in modern engines? More or less, yes. Based on the sample analyzed, the cheap store-branded motor oil proved to be on par with conventional oil.
What oil tests have revealed
In the past, class action suits have been filed against budget stores for selling obsolete motor oil. Using such oils on newer engines (manufactured after 2001) can lead to engine issues and even void your warranty in the event of damage. That doesn't mean all convenience store products are bad. If you come across them, check for API SN, SP, or ILSAC GF-6A on the back label. These are safe for modern engines. But as Jeremiah put it, you won't have any way of verifying if the labels represent what's inside the bottle or are fake. Worse, not everyone has the luxury of lab-testing every bottle of motor oil they get at a budget store. The real catch here is risk.
According to the Donut Media video, oil lacking the necessary additives can be potentially harmful to modern engines. Without ZDDP, detergents, dispersants, and viscosity improvers, motor oil won't be able to prevent wear, even in older engines. These detergents are critical to maintaining oil performance under pressure and high temperatures.
While the video doesn't necessarily match up to its title, "Don't Buy Dollar Store Engine Oil," it serves as an eye-opener for car owners considering store-branded motor oils. Cheap oil may seem like a bargain, but you still need to verify its specifications and classifications on the label. Running the wrong oil specification can damage your engine. When in doubt, consult a certified mechanic or refer to your owner's manual.