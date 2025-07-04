DIY Mechanics Swear By This Dollar General Find
Fixing up your own car can be incredibly satisfying, and it's much easier on the wallet than heading to a repair shop. Many DIY mechanics turn to hands-on repairs not just for the joy of it, but to dodge the high labor costs auto-mechanics could overcharge for even the simplest DIY projects. Some tools and products for DIY work can be pricey, while others can be shockingly affordable — among the later, a cheap-but-powerful cleaner can be seen sitting on the shelf at Dollar General.
LA's Totally Awesome orange degreaser might not look like it can do much, but it has built a reputation as a must-have in garages across the country. If you're shining up your car wheels or just tidying the garage, this budget cleaner works way better than you would expect it to. Sold for just $1 per gallon on Dollar General's website, this Dollar Store find has earned a reputation for one simple reason: It works.
Why are car lovers obsessed with this cleaner?
LA's Totally Awesome orange degreaser is known for cutting through grease, oil, and grime with minimal effort. It's available in both ready-to-use and concentrated versions, letting users dilute it depending on the task at hand. Just spray it on, wait a minute or two, and wipe away the mess — it's that simple. Mechanics and car lovers swear by it for cleaning car wheels and other parts of your vehicle, including stained carpets. It saves time on tough jobs and doesn't require endless scrubbing, which is a major plus when working in a hot garage or on a major car restoration project.
What's inside the bottle is just as impressive. The degreaser is non-toxic, cruelty-free, and leaves a pleasant smell after the job is done. People on Reddit, Amazon, and Dollar Tree's website have left some pretty solid reviews (if you trust them). Many DIYers even use it around the house on stoves, countertops, bathtubs, and toilets, proving its versatility beyond car care. You should find it handles most cleaning tasks with surprising ease, all without the chemical sting of pricier products.
Why it's a hit with DIYers
Aside from its cleaning power, the biggest draw is the price. While some online retailers sell a 32-ounce spray bottle with a 64-ounce refill for around $14, you can usually find the 64-ounce refill on Dollar Tree for $1.25 and use your own spray bottle. That's a huge win for anyone trying to maintain a car on a tight budget. Dollar General's $1, 1-gallon bottle offers longer-lasting value; since a little goes a long way, it's a product you don't need to restock often. Just keep in mind that if you're buying it online, shipping can increase the cost.
With proper dilution, the solution is even safe for fabrics. The orange scent might be strong for some, but others appreciate the fresh, citrusy kick while working. From YouTube demos scrubbing car wheels and even shoes to reviews across forums and social media, this cleaner has earned its place in toolkits everywhere. For DIY mechanics, it's another trick for detailing your vehicle on a budget.