DIY Mechanics Swear By This Dollar General Find

Fixing up your own car can be incredibly satisfying, and it's much easier on the wallet than heading to a repair shop. Many DIY mechanics turn to hands-on repairs not just for the joy of it, but to dodge the high labor costs auto-mechanics could overcharge for even the simplest DIY projects. Some tools and products for DIY work can be pricey, while others can be shockingly affordable — among the later, a cheap-but-powerful cleaner can be seen sitting on the shelf at Dollar General.

LA's Totally Awesome orange degreaser might not look like it can do much, but it has built a reputation as a must-have in garages across the country. If you're shining up your car wheels or just tidying the garage, this budget cleaner works way better than you would expect it to. Sold for just $1 per gallon on Dollar General's website, this Dollar Store find has earned a reputation for one simple reason: It works.