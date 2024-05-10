5 Tips & Tricks For Detailing Your Vehicle On A Budget

While you want your car to look great on the outside, it's best to start the clean-up from the inside out, starting from the engine. Do this first so you can avoid hosing down any dirt and grime onto the already-cleaned body of the car. Before you start cleaning, though, make sure the engine is cool. Flipping the hood and letting the engine cool for a few minutes will help if your car has been running. Once the engine has cooled, remove the battery or negative terminal and cover all the electronic components in plastic bags.

You can now proceed to use an engine degreaser. Any affordable engine degreaser will do the job, but solvent-based ones are more effective. Although not as effective, water-based degreasers don't have as potent an odor as solvent degreasers, so they are a better choice if you're detailing your car in a closed space.

If it's been a while since you cleaned your engine, you might need to scrub off the grime and oil with a soft brush, but this isn't usually necessary. After letting the degreaser work its magic, you can carefully hose down the engine compartment. Be sure to use a low-pressure stream so you don't damage the internal components. Once all the grime is thoroughly rinsed off, use a rag to dry everything. When the engine bay is completely dry, remove the plastic coverings from the internal components, reattach the battery or the negative terminal, and close the hood. For more details, check out this guide on how to clean your engine bay step-by-step.