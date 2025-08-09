5 More Of The Priciest Pontiacs Ever Sold At Auction

Pontiac didn't necessarily have the best of times when it was around. Between mostly dispiriting badge-engineered models bearing the Pontiac name and a range of roundly-disliked Pontiac models, this particular GM brand endured a lot of bad press over the years, especially from the 1980s onward. But while the brand's later years may not have been that exciting, it would be a major disservice to dismiss Pontiac's output in its entirety.

In the 1960s and '70s, Pontiac released a range of muscle cars that have now become highly sought-after by collectors. From early Firebird Trans Ams to the immortal GTO Judge, the Pontiac name is indelibly associated with a range of great performance cars, and it's this heritage that has, and continues to, attract the rich and famous of the world to the long-dead brand. It's also what we want to celebrate by taking another look at some of the most expensive Pontiacs to ever sell at auction.

This isn't the first time we've taken a look at expensive Pontiacs, and so this list won't feature the true heavy-hitters of the Pontiac back catalog. If you're after the million-dollar Pontiacs, you'll want to check out our old list of ultra-expensive Pontiacs sold at auction. This list complements our previous one, highlighting five more Pontiac models that have sold for significant sums. Let's get started.