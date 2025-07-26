What's The Most Expensive Oldsmobile Ever Sold At Auction?

Ransom E. Olds founded the Olds Motor Vehicle Co. in 1897 in Lansing, Michigan, and after building four "horseless carriages," became the first company specifically formed to manufacture automobiles. He started Olds Motor Works in 1899 and relocated to Detroit. The following year, he began using the Oldsmobile moniker. After a fire tore through the factory in 1901, Olds moved back to Lansing, and four years later, Oldsmobile joined Buick to become the first two operating divisions for General Motors.

When the last Oldsmobile (an Alero) rolled off the assembly line in 2004, it wasn't only the oldest vehicle brand in the United States (a title now held by Buick), but one of the oldest in the world. During its 107 years, it produced 35.2 million cars, making it a truly venerable piece of American automobile history. Among its many accomplishments was the expensive luxury Limited, produced between 1910 and 1912 in suitably limited quantities (325 in '10, 196 in '11, and only 117 in '12).

A 1912 Limited from the famed Milhous collection sold at RM Sotheby's auction in 2012 for $3.3 million, making it the most expensive Oldsmobile ever sold at auction. As it should, since it was the only known example still in existence. The 1912 limited took the title from a 1954 Oldsmobile F-88 concept car that sold at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale for $3.24 million in 2015.