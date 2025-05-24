Which Is The Oldest American Car Brand?

American car culture started with the Duryea Motor Wagon Company, founded in 1896 in Springfield, Massachusetts by brothers Charles and Frank Duryea. The following year, Oldsmobile appeared after being established by Ransom E. Olds as the Olds Motor Vehicle Company. Since then, hundreds of carmakers have come and gone, with Buick among the earliest to launch, joining the ranks of American car brands in 1899 as the Buick Auto-Vim and Power Company. More than a century after it was formed, Buick is still going strong, while Duryea (1917) and Oldsmobile (2004) are long gone, leaving it as the oldest surviving American car brand.

Initially, founder David Dunbar Buick, a Scottish American inventor, was more interested in building internal combustion engines than in automobiles. But he pivoted toward car manufacturing in 1903, when the company's name was changed from Buick Auto-Vim and Power Company to Buick Motor Company, with series production starting in 1904. Meanwhile, Benjamin Briscoe, David Buick's friend who bankrolled the brand's early days, decided to sell his stake in the company to James H. Whiting, who then moved operations from Detroit to Flint.

When Whiting fell on hard times, he handed control of Buick to William Crapo "Billy" Durant in 1904. Four years later, Durant brought Buick and several other carmakers together under one umbrella to create General Motors. Buick is still owned by GM and sells passenger vehicles as a GM brand.

