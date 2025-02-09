6 Of The Most Sought After Classic Pontiac Muscle Cars

Pontiac muscle cars have earned a chapter all to themselves in muscle car history. After 20-plus years of relying on the Silver Streak design for its identity within the GM hierarchy, Pontiac decided on a different direction as it entered the 1960s. Chrome strips down the hood were out, and performance was in. Pontiac's new image was built upon such innovations as the Wide-Track chassis, split grille, Firebird's beak, and the GTO's Endura front bumper. Underpinning the visual sizzle of Pontiac's signature design features was the horsepower to back up what the sheet metal promised. Pontiac led the way during the muscle car heyday, producing many sought-after muscle cars that are still in demand today.

These cars' names are a tribute to the Pontiac brand and the legendary performance it once stood for — GTO, Trans Am, and Grand Prix. Since we are after "classic" Pontiac muscle cars here, our focus will be on models from the 1960s and early 1970s. Those were the years that the muscle car wars were in full swing, and came before the tough times of emissions controls and severe horsepower cuts. My personal expertise regarding these vehicles comes form my extensive experience writing about classic cars and their values. You can refer to my recent SlashGear articles on the Yenko Camaro's value and significance, limited-edition Ford Mustangs, affordable classic convertibles, and more. For reference on the value of these classic Pontiac models, I relied on sales listings from Classic.com and previous reporting here on SlashGear.

