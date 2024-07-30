5 Classic Convertibles That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

Ahh, the feeling of a classic convertible on a beautiful sunny day! The wind in your hair, the pleasant exhaust sound burbling behind you, the satisfaction that comes from shifting gears. But is there still such a thing as an affordable convertible in this era of pandemic-inflated prices for so many appealing ragtops?

The answer is emphatically yes, so let's take a very spirited drive down memory lane in search of five classic convertibles that are still affordable. But what's the definition of classic? Should it be based on the age of the vehicle, or is it more about how it makes you feel when the top's down? For the purposes of this article, we will impose an approximately 20-year limit, so nothing later than 2005 models will be included here.

My personal expertise in this area includes my 22 years as a Miata NB owner, marriage to a Saab 99 owner and three more classic 900s purchased after that, a brother-in-law who has owned an MGB since 1972, ownership of a Karmann Ghia (same platform and builder as the Beetle Convertible), plus a close friend who owned a Rabbit Convertible.