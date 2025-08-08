13 Cars With Engines In The Back

Rear-engined car models have been rare across automotive history, but many of them are historic and iconic. It's important to understand the difference between mid- and rear-engine placement and how it affects a car. Rear-engined cars have their motors located behind the rear axle, at the very back of the car, while mid-engine cars place theirs just behind the driver and near the center of the car's weight distribution. The vehicles on this list are true rear-engine cars — or a van in one case.

Placing the engine close to the rear axle offers several benefits. It puts more weight on the rear drive wheels, which improves traction for better acceleration. Additionally, without a driveshaft, power is transmitted directly and more efficiently to the rear wheels. There are braking advantages, too, since brake force doesn't shift mainly to the front tires as it does in a front-engine car. Finally, in some small, economy-minded rear-engine cars, this layout was chosen to maximize space in the passenger cabin.

Rear-engine cars have some disadvantages, as well, especially in performance-oriented models. With so much of the weight in the back, they're prone to oversteer, which is a type of skid in which the rear end "fishtails" or slides wide. This can make these cars challenging for inexperienced drivers.