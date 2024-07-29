10 Classic Cars People Love To Hate

The best classic cars can charm even the casual motorist. The sleek lines, polished chrome, and raspy engine notes exude a sense of nostalgia and elegance that can't be replicated in today's industry.

The gear heads and car enthusiasts will have all the facts and figures — horsepower, torque numbers, 0-60 time — but this is incidental to the likes of the Jaguar E-Type, Mercedes SL, and Alfa Romeo Spider — cars to be experienced, not test driven. The flash of these old beauties can bring a moment of color to anyone's day, but as any armchair psychologist will tell you, there is a thin line between love and hate.

For every dozen beloved classics is an old clunker hated for its looks, speed, reliability, and historical associations. Such cars make people of a certain age grateful to drive bland econoboxes that may dull the soul but at least get them from A to B safely, reliably, and comfortably. Here are 10 classic cars that people love to hate.