Why 23-Window VW Buses Are So Rare, And What One Is Worth Today

The Volkswagen bus is iconic. Ever since its release in 1950, the funky-looking, well-rounded minibus has built a legacy that lasts to this day. Many of us associate that classic chassis with cross-country road trips, counterculture, and free-spirited adventure. Perhaps the Scooby-Doo crew's Mystery Machine had something to do with its flower-power appeal.

Yet, as recognizable as the VW bus may be, there are several editions in its 75-year history that most people don't know about. Of those obscure models, the 23-window Volkswagen Bus is one of the rarest and most unique.

Produced in limited numbers from 1951 to 1967, the first-generation "Deluxe Microbus with Samba package" model was specifically designed for sightseeing. The windows were oriented in two rows of four on each side, with one large skylight on top, two curved windows on the back, and two twin panes for the windshield. The driver's and passenger's sides also had sliding windows, bringing the total number of windows to 23.

With all that glass, it's easy to see why the 23-window VW microbus was coveted by "nomadic hippies" of the 60s and 70s. The near-360-degree visibility offered by the windows and the ample seating for up to nine passengers made it highly attractive for road trips. It was certainly an icon in the making, which is one reason why today's collectors will pay a premium for well-preserved models.

[Featured image by Voogd075 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]