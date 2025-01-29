Why 23-Window VW Buses Are So Rare, And What One Is Worth Today
The Volkswagen bus is iconic. Ever since its release in 1950, the funky-looking, well-rounded minibus has built a legacy that lasts to this day. Many of us associate that classic chassis with cross-country road trips, counterculture, and free-spirited adventure. Perhaps the Scooby-Doo crew's Mystery Machine had something to do with its flower-power appeal.
Yet, as recognizable as the VW bus may be, there are several editions in its 75-year history that most people don't know about. Of those obscure models, the 23-window Volkswagen Bus is one of the rarest and most unique.
Produced in limited numbers from 1951 to 1967, the first-generation "Deluxe Microbus with Samba package" model was specifically designed for sightseeing. The windows were oriented in two rows of four on each side, with one large skylight on top, two curved windows on the back, and two twin panes for the windshield. The driver's and passenger's sides also had sliding windows, bringing the total number of windows to 23.
With all that glass, it's easy to see why the 23-window VW microbus was coveted by "nomadic hippies" of the 60s and 70s. The near-360-degree visibility offered by the windows and the ample seating for up to nine passengers made it highly attractive for road trips. It was certainly an icon in the making, which is one reason why today's collectors will pay a premium for well-preserved models.
[Featured image by Voogd075 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
How a budget-friendly bus became an expensive rarity
The first-generation 23-window VW microbus (called the T1) was marketed as "budget-friendly," with its 1950 debut sporting a price tag of $2,200. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $26,695 today. But the model has become so rare that one well-maintained 1951 specimen recently sold for over $300,000, and a 1961 model fetched over $290,000 in 2017.
The reasons for the high price are the same reasons why it's so rare. Although it was a popular road-tripper bus during its production run, the 23-window VW bus wasn't as mass-produced as other VW models of the time. In fact, only about 100,000 VW Sambas were made from 1951 to 1967. After that, the 23-window T1 model was discontinued, and subsequent models had fewer and fewer windows.
While 100,000 may seem like a lot, it only made up 5 to 10 percent of the Volkswagen vans and buses produced during the time period. For example, Volkswagen produced 48,481 Panelvans in 1964 alone, 36,090 of which were registered in the United States. That's nearly half the number of the 23-window T1 microbuses ever produced. Thus, this microbus was somewhat of a rarity even in its time.
And so, with a limited number and over half a century since its final production year, the 23-window T1 Samba bus has become a highly sought-after collector's car. We can assume many specimens met their end in a scrap yard, while only a fraction of the 100,000 made have been preserved.
When you combine the rarity of the model with its iconic cultural appeal, the high price doesn't come as a surprise.
Not every 23-window VW bus costs 6 figures
The rarity of a classic car is only one factor that affects its resale price. After all, a classic car can have both limited numbers and a poor reputation at the same time, such as the Cadillac Cimarron. To determine a car's value, expert collectors use a variety of tools and considerations, including historical sales data, condition, mileage, and market trends.
For the original 23-window VW Samba bus, the best-preserved models make headlines when they fetch six-figure sales prices. But there are some bona fide originals available for significantly less. For example, at the writing of this article, a 1959 23-window Samba Microbus Deluxe is listed for sale on CarAndClassic for £77,500. That's a little less than $95,000 in US dollars and a third of the price of the aforementioned 1951 model's sale.
Of course, a classic vehicle's condition is the best indication of its sale price. Some estimates place the value of a 23-window T1 Samba in "Good" condition at $60,600, while a model in "Fair" condition can cost as low as $39,000. That's good news for those willing to put in the work to restore a culturally iconic bus. After seven decades, the T1 VW Transporter is still considered the best generation.